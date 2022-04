The Quite OK Image Format for

Fast, Lossless Compression

QOI is fast. It losslessy compresses images to a similar size of PNG, while offering 20x-50x faster encoding and 3x-4x faster decoding.

QOI is simple. The reference en-/decoder fits in about 300 lines of C. The file format specification is a single page PDF.

The QOI-Logo (framed version) is released as public domain under the CC0 License and may be freely used.